Perry Hall, MD

Councilman Marks: Construction to begin on Joppa Road bridge next week

By Chris Montcalmo
 5 days ago
PERRY HALL, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced that crews will mobilize at the Joppa Road bridge in Perry Hall the week of November 8th to start replacing the structure.

The bridge has been closed for repairs since January.

Bearing assemblies and precast concrete slab units will be delivered, and installation will begin immediately.

Baltimore County officials expect the work to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting.

“I would like to thank the Department of Public Works for working to complete this project, which was delayed due to the parts shortage affecting many parts of the U.S. economy,” Councilman Marks said. “I appreciate the inconvenience experienced by many motorists. It has affected my family as well. We look forward to the bridge opening.”

Comments / 4

The Wise guy
5d ago

What about the bridge on putty Hill off of Harford Road between that and Belair Road that keeps dropping hunks of concrete from underneath on two cars when will that be repaired

