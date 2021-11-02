CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Alliant Energy announces plans for Iowa’s largest solar farm

By David Pitt, Associated Press
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48chkP_0ckJOAJm00

PALO, Iowa (AP) — Alliant Energy has announced plans to buy and expand an existing solar farm project at Palo to make it Iowa’s largest solar and battery storage facility.

Alliant, based in Madison, Wisconsin, said in a news release that it wants to buy the project located at the decommissioned nuclear Duane Arnold Energy Center at Palo from NextEra Energy and filed the proposal Tuesday with the Iowa Utilities Board.

The plan would have NextEra continue developing its 200-megawatt solar field and 75-megawatt battery storage facility. Alliant would then buy the completed project and add another 200 megawatts of solar at a later date.

Harvesting energy in Iowa

The proposed project would create up to 200 new construction jobs, Alliant said, as well as additional tax revenue and other economic benefits. The project can use power transmission infrastructure already in place at Duane Arnold Energy Center, the company said.

Combined with Alliant’s existing 1,300 megawatts of wind generation in Iowa, the Palo solar farm would bring the company’s power generation from renewable sources to nearly 50%, Alliant said. Alliant says it’s on pace to meet this 50% renewable-energy milestone by 2025. The company seeks to be at net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Alliant said it expects the Iowa Utility Board’s decision on the project by the second half of 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Developer backs out of plan to rehabilitate historic Des Moines Fire Department headquarters

DES MOINES, Iowa — The former Des Moines Fire Department headquarters is back on the market. Kansas City-based developers Abbott Properties announced this week it would abandon its proposal to rehabilitate the historic property. The company agreed to buy the building two months ago and planned to spend $3.5 million on improvements. Abbott Properties owner […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa man killed in farm accident

CLERMONT, Iowa (AP) — A man is dead after a farm accident in northeastern Iowa. Fayette County deputies responding to a 911 call Thursday afternoon found 38-year-old Evan Pape of Luana pinned between a corn wagon and his service truck in a cornfield near the town of Clermont. The sheriff’s department said in a posting […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa files lawsuit against Biden Administration over vaccine mandate rules

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa’s governor has followed through on a vow to fight the new vaccine mandate rules outlined by the federal government. Gov. Kim Reynolds is now suing President Joe Biden and other government officials over the mandate that requires employees at businesses with more than 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Palo, IA
Palo, IA
Industry
State
Wisconsin State
Palo, IA
Business
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Iowa Industry
Madison, WI
Industry
City
Madison, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Alliant Energy#Nextera Energy#Renewable Energy#Solar Farm#Ap#The Iowa Utilities Board#The Iowa Utility Board
WHO 13

Early voting comes to an end in first election under new Iowa law

DES MOINES, IOWA — With in-person absentee coming to an end on Monday right before election day, county election offices were starting to fill up with more voters. In Polk County, 347 voters were in voting today filling out their ballots for city and school elections. The average is usually 100 per day during this […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Need help heating your home? LIHEAP applications now open

DES MOINES, Iowa — Help is now available for Iowans who might struggle to pay their heating bill. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, began November 1. Looking ahead, heating costs are expected to rise sharply this winter. You can apply for LIHEAP by reaching out to your local Community Action Outreach […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

2021 Central Iowa Election Results

Here’s a look at how some of the top races in Central Iowa played out on Election Day 2021. More results from around the Metro can be found on our Election Results page. Full results from across the state of Iowa are available on the Secretary of State’s election results page. Des Moines City Council […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

1K+
Followers
597
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy