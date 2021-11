Two weeks after being lambasted by angry residents for proposing a medical marijuana trade within the community, Delta Village Council suggested letting voters decide. At a standing-room-only meeting held Monday, Council amended an ordinance on the agenda that called for a one-year moratorium in the village on state-sanctioned medical marijuana businesses, reducing the moratorium’s reach to May 31, 2022. The change will allow the proposal to go on the May ballot.

DELTA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO