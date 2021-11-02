LEAD Coalition of Bay County to announce new fund during live stream event
PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The LEAD Coalition of Bay County is hosting a special event on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to make an announcement about a new fund that will benefit children in the community.
Every year, the organization holds a fundraising event for the LEAD Coalition’s Executive Director, Janice Lucas’s birthday. This year, Lucas is challenging everyone to donate to the new fund.City of Springfield begins conversation about ward redistricting
They are holding a private event to make the announcement, however, it will be shared on Zoom , Facebook and Youtube .
You can head to the LEAD Coalition’s website for more information and to donate.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 1