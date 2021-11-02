CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

LEAD Coalition of Bay County to announce new fund during live stream event

WMBB
WMBB
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2xxQ_0ckJNskb00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The LEAD Coalition of Bay County is hosting a special event on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to make an announcement about a new fund that will benefit children in the community.

Every year, the organization holds a fundraising event for the LEAD Coalition’s Executive Director, Janice Lucas’s birthday. This year, Lucas is challenging everyone to donate to the new fund.

City of Springfield begins conversation about ward redistricting

They are holding a private event to make the announcement, however, it will be shared on Zoom , Facebook and Youtube .

You can head to the LEAD Coalition’s website for more information and to donate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBB

Local groups hold holiday toy drive to help Bay Co. children in need

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the past 20 years, two groups have collaborated for some holiday spirit in the community. Project 25, an effort created by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in 1980, has had the mission of helping less fortunate families provide gifts for their children. “We have a lot of kids that we […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Panama City banners honor local veterans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The city of Panama City is making preparations for its Veterans Day parade. The city is partnering with Bay County to have the parade go down 11th Street. It will start at Oakland Terrace Park at 9 am and then move east to the Bay County Government Center. As part […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Kids weigh in on plans for new MLK Recreational Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Glenwood community is getting closer to having a new and improved Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Center. The city of Panama City held a youth charrette alongside a fall festival to get the input of kids on what they want to be included in the new rec center. The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Society
City
Panama City, FL
Bay County, FL
Society
Bay County, FL
Sports
City
Springfield, FL
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
WMBB

Springfield church hosts fellowship service and rally to celebrate rebuilding

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) — A local church is raising awareness about their construction process. Antioch Temple Church of God in Christ in Springfield was destroyed by Hurricane Michael three years ago. Since then, pastor John Gipson has been holding services every weather-permitting Sunday right under their large oak tree on the property. On Saturday, the […]
SPRINGFIELD, FL
WMBB

Another weeklong waste amnesty days begins Monday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Starting Monday, Bay County will hold another weeklong waste amnesty days. This is to help those who may need another opportunity to clean up their property after this year’s heavy rainfall. All week long residents can bring things like yard debris, household garbage, and hazardous waste to Steelfield landfill free […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Florida Seafood Festival returns to Apalachicola

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Thousands of people are spending the weekend in Apalachicola for the oldest seafood festival in the entire state. The 58th annual Florida Seafood Festival kicked off Friday morning. The two-day event features music and of course seafood, and a huge boost for the local economy. Freshly shucked oysters, live music, and […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Lead Coalition
WMBB

GCSC gives veterans free resources

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Many homeless veterans received free resources at the 14th annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down event. Homeless veterans received a free medical check-up Friday at Gulf Coast State College. 30 agencies participated to provide these men and women with dental services, haircuts, and a hot meal. The bay town trolley even […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Coast Guard talks ‘floating cities’ being built in Bay County

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The first three ships in the U.S. Coast Guard’s Offshore Cutter Project are well under construction. Coast Guard representatives joined the Eastern Shipbuilding Group Friday morning to update community leaders on their progress. The shipyard said the first cutter is about halfway complete. “You think about the cutter itself, it’s […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Alaqua receives donation to support new exhibit

WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The panhandle is one of the most populated habitats for Florida black bears but construction and development are encroaching on their homes. Alaqua Animal Refuge is proposing a possible solution to this problem. The refuge wants to open a black bear sanctuary and rehabilitation center. The dream seemed unattainable shortly […]
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Charities
WMBB

Bay County pediatricians pleased with COVID vaccine milestone

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — The CDC recommends COVID vaccines for children ages five to 11 and Bay County pediatricians are pleased with the development. On the other hand, though, some parents are not celebrating. “This is a huge milestone,” said Bay County Pediatrician Doctor Rubina Azam. Azam sees COVID-19 as a vaccine-preventable disease. The […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Oh, baby! GCSC unveils new lactation room for nursing mothers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College has just made educational access to new moms a little easier. They have recently unveiled their brand new lactation lounge. “We’re ecstatic,” Maternal-Infant Associate Professor Denise Kenny said. “We’re really excited about it and can’t wait to see it in use.” Kenny said she and Healthy […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Residents express concern over possible St. George Island incorporation

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It appears Franklin County commissioners don’t think highly of the idea to incorporate St. George Island into its own city. Some of the island’s residents have been floating the proposal since last summer, and their neighbors are highly critical of even considering the plan. The St. George Island Citizen Working […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay District Schools hoping to fill dozens of openings

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nearly three months into the school year Bay District Schools is still looking for more employees. Currently, the district has around 80 openings that it is looking to fill. Around 30 of those are instructional positions, with 50 support staff jobs available.  “It puts an extra burden on your other employees,” […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

10 dirt roads to be paved in urban Bay County

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County is moving forward with its plan to pave urban dirt roads.  Commissioners awarded a contract to American Sand for this project. The plan is to pave 10 short dirt roads in the Hiland Park area.  Some Bay County infrastructure projects to be delayed due to inflation impacts County officials […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Portion of East Avenue in Panama City to be closed on Tuesday evening

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A portion of County Road 389, also known as East Avenue, will be closed on Tuesday evening due to emergency repairs, according to Bay County officials. The part of the road between Sarasota Avenue and Mosley Drive near the old railroad tracks will be undergoing repairs due to damage discovered […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Nearly 7,000 Bay County residents need to update their voter registration

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County elections officials are asking almost 7,000 voters to update their voter registration information. If not, the voters could face some inconveniences. New voting laws require a social security or driver’s license number for mail-in ballots. If you plan to vote by mail for the next election, Bay County […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Upgrades coming to Alf Coleman road

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A heavily traveled road is getting an upgrade. Drainage problems on Alf Coleman Road will soon be fixed. Panama City Beach is planning to raise the road level by two feet and add drainage underneath the roadway. By raising the road, it will no longer be in the flood […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

WMBB

1K+
Followers
674
Post
357K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy