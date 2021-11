Erik Karlsson has entered the COVID-19 protocol for the Sharks, the Sharks official website reports. Karlsson is one of seven players that are in the protocol for the Sharks, and that doesn’t include coach Bob Boughner who is also in the protocol. The Sharks haven’t announced who else is in the protocol, nor have they announced whether those players and coach have tested positive or if they are just a close contact with someone who has. What they have announced is that Karlsson and the other players have started contact tracing and confirmation testing.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO