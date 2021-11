Lawmakers could introduce legislation banning private companies from making ransomware payments, MarketWatch reported. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, said during a Washington Post Live event that Congress is “not closing the door” on banning the payments, according to the report. He cited a $100 million Cyber Response and Recovery Fund in the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the summer, which was a move, in part, to cut down on the number of companies that feel they need to make the payments.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO