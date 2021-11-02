CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice, IL

DOJ Sues to Block Sale of Simon & Schuster to Penguin Random House

By Tali Arbel
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department is suing to block a $2.2 billion book publishing deal that would have reshaped the industry, saying consolidation would hurt authors and, ultimately, readers. German media giant Bertelsmann's Penguin Random House, already the largest American publisher, wants to buy New York-based Simon & Schuster, whose authors...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Government Files Antitrust Suit to Block ViacomCBS’ Sale of Simon & Schuster

The U.S. government has filed an antitrust suit seeking to block ViacomCBS from selling its publishing unit, Simon & Schuster, to Penguin Random House. The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday morning, alleges that the $2 billion deal “would give Penguin Random House outsized influence over who and what is published, and how much authors are paid for their work.” In particular, the government alleges that the merger would be harmful to authors of “anticipated top-selling books,” by depriving them of competition in the publishing market. “If consummated, this merger would likely result in substantial harm to authors of anticipated top-selling books and...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here, Starting Dec. 8

The coronavirus has been spreading for close to two years now, despite continuous efforts to contain it. COVID vaccines were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, which many hoped would bring about the end of the pandemic. But a slowing vaccination rate amid the rise of a faster-spreading variant created a deadly combination over the summer, resulting in yet another surge. Since then, officials have worked to improve vaccination rates. Monetary prizes and pay raises for those who got their shots were enacted by some, while others opted for vaccine mandates. Over the last few months, more and more vaccine requirements have popped up, and now, a new mandate has been set for next month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Local
Illinois Government
Justice, IL
Government
City
Justice, IL
Local
Illinois Business
theeastcountygazette.com

Elon Musk to donate $250 billion for reparations to African Americans in U.S.”

Elon Musk’s capital is significant, and this week Forbes classified him as the greatest person worth more than $300 billion. But he isn’t delivering most of it continuously to a single case. A viral Instagram post states, “Elon Musk to grant $250 billion for payments to African Americans in the U.S.”
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

‘If Hillary Clinton loses this election, it will be because of you and me’ – an exclusive extract from Huma Abedin’s memoir

If there was a single night I truly believed Hillary Clinton would become president, it was 28 July 2016, when she took to the floor in her white Ralph Lauren suit to formally accept the nomination. As a blizzard of confetti and a hundred thousand red, white and blue balloons descended from the cavernous ceiling, the song Stronger Together, written and recorded for that evening, echoed through the hall, competing with the deafening sounds of fifty thousand supporters clapping and cheering for the woman in white on stage. Once HRC accepted the nomination, she began tossing giant blue balloons emblazoned with white stars out to the audience; to Tim Kaine, her running mate; to Chelsea, who had spoken so eloquently to introduce her mother; to her husband, who had given his own moving tribute to her on the second night of the convention and now looked exuberant as he waded through the waist-high drift of balloons that rained down.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Irving
Person
Stephen King
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Merrick Garland
CNN

What we learned this week in the trial of Elizabeth Holmes

San Jose, California (CNN Business) — As the criminal trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes entered its third month this week, much of the focus continued to be on how the failed blood-testing startup was able to attract investments from several wealthy families. Daniel Mosley, an investor who helped facilitate...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin Random House#Penguin Group#Book Publishing#Mergers And Acquisitions#Doj#The Justice Department#German#Bertelsmann#American#The Department Of Justice#The U S District Court#Big Five#Macmillan#The Authors Guild#News Corp
houstonmirror.com

Script A Hit's founders unveil their new book FARSIDE, published by Penguin Random House

New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jaishankar Krishnamurthy and Krishna Udayasankar, husband-and-wife writing team and the Founders of Script A Hit launch their contemporary thriller FARSIDE with renowned publishing company Penguin Random House. Script A Hit is a first-of-its-kind platform and was launched in April 2021 with an idea to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nickiswift.com

Who Are Colin Powell's Children?

Tributes for Gen. Colin Powell dominated the news after his death on October 18. Powell's family announced his death via Facebook: "We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American." The former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff died of complications due to COVID-19. According to The New York Times, Powell was married to his wife Alma for almost 60 years. The couple shared three children, Michael, Linda, and Annemarie, per The Sun.
POLITICS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy