College Costs Have Increased by 169% Since 1980—But Pay for Young Workers Is Up by Just 19%: Georgetown Report

Researchers at Georgetown University have identified seven trends that are holding young Americans back from achieving economic independence on the path from education to the workforce.One of the most startling is the vast increase in the cost of college versus pay over the same period since 1980. This, along with other factors, appears to have severely curtailed social mobility – leaving many behind.“The evidence of our failure to help all youth make the long journey from early childhood to adult economic independence is plain,” the authors write. “In the trajectory from kindergarten to a good job, the most talented...

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO