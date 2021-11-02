CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, CA

College Costs Have Increased by 169% Since 1980—But Pay for Young Workers Is Up by Just 19%: Georgetown Report

By Abigail Johnson Hess, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, typical college costs (including tuition and fees, room and board, and allowances for books and supplies, transportation and other personal expenses) range from $27,330 for public in-state university students to $55,800 for private nonprofit college students. When scholarships and grants are taken into account, average net costs for tuition and...

