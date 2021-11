CINCINNATI, Ohio — If you’ve ever worked in an office, you probably know the occasional interruption from a colleague is unavoidable. Maybe it’s to ask for your opinion, or to simply share an anecdote from the past weekend. Whatever the reason, most have heard “hey, do you have a second?” at least a handful of times while working. These interruptions can be annoying, but a recent study finds these workday occurrences actually offer a significant benefit.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO