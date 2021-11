“Should the cabin lose pressure, oxygen masks will drop from the overhead bin. Please place the mask over your own nose and mouth before assisting others.”. We’ve all heard the pre-flight safety instructions. Put your mask on before helping others because once the air gets sucked out of the room, you have about 15 seconds before it’s “lights out.” And no matter how well-intentioned, you’re of no use to anyone if you’re unconscious, so the best thing you can do for people struggling to breathe is to not be one of them.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO