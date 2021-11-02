No Party? No problem. Celebrate the season with a voucher

Halloween was back in full force this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has eased off greatly and public events were held all across Johnson County, including concerts at the Alley on Main between Friday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treating with downtown Paintsville businesses for Paintsville Elementary and Our Lady of the Mountains students on Friday, Oct. 29, the city and county’s public trick-or-treating event on Saturday, Oct. 30, a trunk-or-treat event hosted by the East KY Gearheads at the Paintsville Recreation Center on the evening of Oct. 30, a Halloween double feature at the SIPP Theater hosted by Paintsville Tourism on Oct. 29 and many more, including a Halloween night concert at Alley on Main, all well-attended.

