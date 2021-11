CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a cause and issue that Morgan King said cannot be put off and still lingers on the hearts and minds of many West Virginians. “West Virginia bears some of the largest brunt of climate disaster,” she said. “We’ve seen natural floods in our history but they will continue to get worse and more severe as time goes on.”

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO