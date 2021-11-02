CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Heartbreaking’ Madagascar is wake-up call to climate crisis

Cover picture for the articleROME (AP) — The drought-stricken island nation of Madagascar is a ’wake up call” to what the world can expect in coming years due to climate change, the head of the United Nations’ food aid agency said Tuesday. David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Program, told The...

