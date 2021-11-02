Sanford Pentagon gets ready for busy basketball season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sanford Pentagon is set to tip off one of its busiest basketball months of the year with this weekend’s NAIA Classic.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce will play its first regular season home game since March 2020, on November 11th, part of a Veterans Day doubleheader. The holiday’s other game features USD and Air Force.

“To have a branch of the military coming into your building, that’s an honor in itself but we’re also giving away two free tickets for the veterans and I think their family members are buying tickets for ten bucks to get into that game so great partnership with USD and Air Force,” Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports said.

We’ll take a closer look at the Pentagon’s upcoming schedule, and the return of fans to the venue, tonight on KELOLAND News.

