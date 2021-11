Although critical reactions have been very mixed about the latest Halloween movie, it continues to do very well in cinemas and on NBC's Peacock streaming service. The film has already crossed the $100 million mark globally and it continues to drum up viewership via digital streaming. According to NBC/Universal, Halloween Kills was the biggest non-live premiere in the short history of the outlet. The film was produced on a small budget of only $20 million and is still racking up numbers at the box office and in homes via Peacock.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO