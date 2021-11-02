CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Free firewood program back in Sevier County

By Caleb Wethington
 5 days ago

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Free firewood will be offered in Sevier County starting Nov. 15 due to a partnership involving the Sheriff’s Office , Richardson Cove Baptist Church and Kent Woods Excavating.

The program will offer free firewood to low-income families and seniors in Sevier County on a first-come, first-serve basis.

SCSO says in order to qualify you must answer yes to one or more of the following questions:

  • Do you use a fireplace as a primary method of heating your home?
  • Are you dependent on an assistive device (walker or wheelchair) to move around?
  • Do you use service animals to assist you in day-to-day activities?
  • Are you over the age of 65?
  • Do you live in Sevier County?
Fill out the form for the free firewood program can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

