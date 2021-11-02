CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

Driver charged after crash on Troy-Schenectady Road left woman dead

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dlcyv_0ckJGqfG00

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A woman is dead after a car accident on Troy-Schenectady Road on October 29 . The Niskayuna Police Department said the driver, Denise Guthinger, succumbed to her injuries at Albany Medical Center.

Police said they were called to the scene of a two-car accident around 7 p.m. that night. Both drivers were transported to Albany Medical Center for their injuries.

2 injured in motorcycle vs. car crash in Niskayuna

Police said alcohol appeared to be a contributing factor in the crash. The other driver, Mark Brodie, was arrested and arraigned on October 30.

Brodie has been charged with:

  • Vehicular manslaughter in the first degree (felony)
  • Driving while intoxicated in the first degree
  • Driving while ability impaired by alcohol
Troy PD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Troy

Brodie was remanded to Schenectady County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation by the Niskayuna Police Department and the Schenectady County Sherriff’s office. Any witnesses to the crash that have not been spoken with by the Niskayuna Police Department are encouraged to contact Lt. Joseph Twitty at 518-386-4584.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Accidents
City
Troy, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
Niskayuna, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Niskayuna, NY
Troy, NY
Accidents
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Troy, NY
Crime & Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Amsterdam Fire Department missing calls, staffing to blame union president says

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since Friday, the Amsterdam Fire Department has missed two calls, according to the department’s union president. Due to limitations on how many firefighters can work per shift, the department is relying on outside entities to answer calls if all Amsterdam’s units are dispatched. Sometimes, however, those outside agencies, known as mutual […]
AMSTERDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Shooting#Albany Medical Center#Niskayuna Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady High School brings in two community engagement officers

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Recently, the Schenectady High School has been facing some violent incidents. The district is now implementing new safety protocols. The school district is partnering with the Schenectady Police Department to create the SRO 2.0 Pilot Program. Since Wednesday, the Schenectady City School District launched a new pilot program. High schoolers will […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy