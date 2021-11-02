CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Won't play Tuesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Hellebuyck (personal) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game...

www.cbssports.com

bardown.com

Connor Hellebuyck's Heritage Classic mask might be one of the nicest masks in the NHL

The Winnipeg Jets’ Heritage Classic jerseys are easily some of the best jerseys in the NHL as they’re the perfect mix of the old school Jets jerseys and a modern touch. Since the team made their Heritage Classic blue steel jerseys their official third jerseys this season, Connor Hellebuyck decided it would only be right if he got a new mask to match.
kingstonthisweek.com

'Fingers crossed': Jets wait COVID test results for Hellebuyck

First the captain, then the No. 1 centre. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Could the star goaltender be the next member of the Winnipeg Jets to be sidelined by COVID-19? Connor Hellebuyck’s status for a Friday-Saturday, back-to-back home set is up in the air...
NBC Sports

Report: Here's what Vegas gave up to land Jack Eichel in huge trade

Jack Eichel has said it would be "cool" to play for his hometown Boston Bruins one day, but that day is not today. The Vegas Golden Knights are acquiring the star center from the Buffalo Sabres in a massive trade, TSN's Darren Dreger reported Thursday morning. Here are the terms...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Jeremy Colliton, Two Other Coaches Amid Disastrous Start

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mired in their worst start to a season in franchise history, the Chicago Blackhawks have fired head coach Jeremy Colliton, along with assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank. The move comes three years to the day since Colliton replaced former head coach Joel Quenneville. Rockford IceHogs head coach Derek King will now serve as interim head coach of the Blackhawks, while Rockford assistant Anders Sorensen will take over as interim head coach of the IceHogs. According to a statement from the team, Blackhawks assistant coaches Marc Crawford, Jimmy Waite, Matt Meacham, and Dylan Crawford will remain in their current positions. “It...
CBS Sports

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Will play Tuesday

Scheifele (not injury related) will suit up versus Dallas on Tuesday, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press. After missing five games due to a positive COVID-19 test, Scheifele will be back on the ice and is expected to link up with long-time winger Blake Wheeler. In two games this year, the 28-year-old Scheifele has tallied two assists, three shots and one hit while logging a career-high 22:35 of ice time. If he can stay healthy the rest of the way, Scheifele could push for the 80-point mark, a threshold he has hit twice in his 11-year NHL career.
CBS Sports

Jets' Kyle Connor: Continues to dazzle

Connor put up both a goal and an assist on the power play in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Predators. Winnipeg's 17th overall pick from the 2015 draft is off to a fantastic start to the season, as Connor has logged three multi-point games with the Jets winning each time out. Only Alex Ovechkin, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid currently have more points than Connor with 10, 11 and 13, respectively.
CBS Sports

Stars' Jason Robertson: Won't play Monday

Robertson (upper body) practiced Sunday but will not play Monday in Columbus, Kyle Shohara of the Stars' official site reports. Robertson will need to wait at least one more game before making his season debut. That said, Wednesday's home contest against the Golden Knights seems like a very realistic return target for the 22-year-old.
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Won't play Sunday

Kane remains in COVID-19 protocols and will not play against Detroit on Sunday, per Scott Powers of The Athletic. Teammates Ryan Carpenter and Erik Gustafsson, who also entered COVID-19 protocols with Kane on Saturday, were cleared to play. Kane's next chance to return will come Wednesday against visiting Toronto. The star veteran has five points in five games this season.
CBS Sports

Kings' Drew Doughty: Won't play Monday

Doughty (knee) won't be in action versus the Blues on Monday as the team awaits further details on the severity of his injury, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. With the Kings still on the road, the team isn't expected to provide an update until after returning to Los Angeles. While early indications are that the defenseman avoided serious damage, he should probably be considered questionable, at best, to play versus the Jets on Thursday. Austin Strand was called up from the minors and is expected to suit up in Doughty's stead against St. Louis.
CBS Sports

Jets' Kyle Connor: Keeps rolling with assist

Connor registered an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Ducks. While his multi-point streak ended at three games, Connor has shown no signs of easing up on offense. The dynamic winger has six goals, four helpers, 25 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through six contests. He's shown good chemistry with Pierre-Luc Dubois since Mark Scheifele (COVID-19 protocols) exited the lineup, so expect Connor to stick in a second-line role once the Jets' forwards are back to full health.
FOX Sports

Connor, Jets to face Sharks in San Jose

LINE: Sharks -114, Jets -105; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Winnipeg Jets. San Jose went 21-28-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 11-13-4 at home. The Sharks scored 146 total goals last season while collecting 233 assists. Winnipeg went 30-23-3 overall with a...
markerzone.com

JETS GENERAL MANAGER KEVIN CHEVELDAYOFF WON'T BE DISCIPLINED BY NHL

Following a meeting with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Friday morning, the league has decided not to discipline Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff regarding his involvement in the Chicago Blackhawks' meeting in May of 2010 regarding Kyle Beach. "While on some level, it would be easiest to paint everyone...
chatsports.com

Skate Report: Crosby won't play against Flames

Sidney Crosby got a lot of work on the ice at PPG Paints Arena Thursday morning. He will not, however, get any his evening. Mike Sullivan said after the team's optional game-day skate that Crosby, who is recovering from wrist surgery, will not be in the lineup for their game against the Flames tonight at 7:08.
CBS Sports

Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Won't play Thursday

Ellis (undisclosed) won't play Thursday versus the Canucks. Ellis was thought to have a chance to play Thursday, but he's been ruled out ahead of the contest. The 30-year-old remains day-to-day, with his next chance to return being Saturday against the Flames.
CBS Sports

Jets' Kyle Connor: Sets up trio of goals

Connor registered three assists, six shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kings. Connor set up both of Pierre-Luc Dubois' goals as well as an Andrew Copp power-play tally. The 24-year-old Connor continues to pace the Jets' offense with 13 points (six goals, seven assists), 31 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in seven contests. The Michigan native has long been a productive winger, but this isn't a pace we've seen from him in anything more than short bursts.
CBS Sports

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Clears protocols, won't travel

Scheifele (not injury related) cleared COVID-19 protocols Thursday, but he won't join the Jets during their California road trip, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports. Scheifele spent a week in the virus protocols. He'll take some time in Winnipeg to get back up to speed. The earliest possible return for the star center is Tuesday against the Stars.
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Won't play Saturday

Rantanen (lower body) won't play Saturday versus Minnesota, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. Although Rantanen will miss a second straight contest Saturday, he's still considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue, so he could be ready to return as soon as Wednesday versus Columbus. The 25-year-old winger has picked up three goals and five points through six games this campaign.
