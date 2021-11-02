Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Won't play Tuesday

Scheifele (not injury related) will suit up versus Dallas on Tuesday, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press. After missing five games due to a positive COVID-19 test, Scheifele will be back on the ice and is expected to link up with long-time winger Blake Wheeler. In two games this year, the 28-year-old Scheifele has tallied two assists, three shots and one hit while logging a career-high 22:35 of ice time. If he can stay healthy the rest of the way, Scheifele could push for the 80-point mark, a threshold he has hit twice in his 11-year NHL career.
