Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Won't play Tuesday

Doughty (knee) won't be in action versus the Blues on Monday as the team awaits further details on the severity of his injury, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. With the Kings still on the road, the team isn't expected to provide an update until after returning to Los Angeles. While early indications are that the defenseman avoided serious damage, he should probably be considered questionable, at best, to play versus the Jets on Thursday. Austin Strand was called up from the minors and is expected to suit up in Doughty's stead against St. Louis.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO