The third-year Knick has had a pair of rough shooting nights through the first three games, but it’s not just offensively where he is aiming high. “The biggest part I’ve been trying to work on is my defense. I want to be first-team all-defense,” Barrett said Monday after the Knicks practiced at their training facility. “I want to be that guy for this team. So just looking at that, can’t give up anything easy. Try to make every night a struggle for anybody I’m guarding.”

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO