‘Ayar’ Trailer: A Latina Faces Life’s Uncertainties Amid The Covid-19 Pandemic In Gravitas Indie Film

A striking series of images pass late into Lamb, a chilly domestic drama directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson, in which the lead actors Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason raise a lamb/human hybrid named Ada mysteriously birthed on their farm. Ada is a toddler at this point, her adoptive parents and uncle (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson) bouncing around to Eurovision-esque music in the living room, while she wanders around the sparsely populated land. She steps outside and looks into the eyes of another lamb. In extreme closeup, we just see the eyes of a lamb: is it Ada? Is it just another lamb from the barn? How different are they, their eyes peeled back with curiosity? She steps back into the house through a garage-like area and catches herself in the mirror. She sees herself, possibly for the first time, both of her family and apart from it. The image of herself as she is, a startle of self-awareness, whispers scornfully, “Will you ever be of yourself?”

