Left 4 Dead 2 Boasts Higher Concurrent Players on Steam Than Back 4 Blood

It’s been roughly two weeks since Back 4 Blood was released to the masses, met with fans eager to see what the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise would offer. Unfortunately for many however, the launch of what was projected to be a critical success soon turned sour. Many players from day 1 saw that when booting up Back 4 Blood’s solo campaign they were unable to progress through the leveling system. What made this a problem was the fact that many players had issues with the game’s incredible difficulty spike, with some saying that Veteran (B4B’s equivalent to Normal difficulty) was far too hard even for a team of 4 players. What was meant to offset this intense difficulty was Back 4 Blood’s deck-building mechanic that allowed players to curate specific playstyles that could make a campaign run easier. Back 4 Blood’s solo mode specifically bars deck building, stat tracking, achievements, and, most importantly, earning supply points. What makes the lack of supply points so hindering is the fact that these points are essentially the main progression of the game. Meaning, players who chose to play the single-player mode would be basically earning no experience whatsoever.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO