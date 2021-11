Razer first introduced the Orochi V2 mouse back in April, and it has remained one of the better Razer mice ever since. Of course, it has also mostly sold for around $70. Today you can get it for $49.99, which is $20 off and the best price we've seen. Find the white version at GameStop for that price and the black version at Walmart for $49. We have seen the black Orochi V2 reach this low before, but the white version doesn't go on sale much at all. The real difference is the color you prefer.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO