At 2am on 31 October, the clocks went back in the UK, which signals that winter is drawing closer and the days growing shorter.Although the day that the clocks go back is sometimes considered the “good one” as people get an extra hour in bed, the system of changing the clocks twice a year can be controversial.In 2019, the European parliament voted to get rid of the change of clocks after a study found that 84 per cent of people in countries that took part in daylight saving time would like it to discontinue.However, a YouGov poll found that majority...

HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO