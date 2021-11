Delta-8 is one of the most common types of cannabinoids derived from hemp. Unlike its variant, delta-9, delta-8 is comparatively mild and provides a more relaxing, therapeutic experience. It is relatively less potent, so it won’t intoxicate you to very high levels. If you are looking for cannabis that is not very potent but helps you release stress, delta-8 is probably your best friend.

