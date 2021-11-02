CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

“Elect A Scrooge” Annual Contest is Underway

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Area Chamber’s Annual Scrooge Contest is underway during the month of November. Eleanor Hoover, who passed away in 2019, organized the contest beginning in 2002 just one year after the inaugural Lighted Parade.

“Eleanor had such a passion for helping others and the food pantry, so we’re thrilled volunteers have stepping up to keep her tradition alive,” Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce stated.

The Scrooge contestants raise money and collect non-perishable food items for the Atlantic Food Pantry. The 2021 candidates include: Ray Paulin, Atlantic Bottling; Tom Cappel, Deter Motor Company & Atlantic Fire Department; and Kelli Anstey, Fareway.

According to Smith, contestants are responsible for collecting and submitting their points to the Chamber by November 23rd at noon. The contestant with the most points will be named Scrooge and all proceeds will benefit the Atlantic Food Pantry. Winner of the Scrooge Contest serves as the Grand Marshal in the Lighted Parade on December 4th at 6 PM in Downtown Atlantic. Cash donations are worth 5 points on the dollar and one non-perishable item earns the contestants one point.

This year, the Atlantic Food Pantry is asking for a specific list of food items, with a focus on monetary donations due to limited storage space. The money will help them purchase food items as needed, including meat and refrigerated items. The list of needed food items includes:

  • Cream of Chicken/Mushroom Soup
  • Tomato/Chicken Noodle Soup
  • Ramen Noodles
  • Hamburger Helper
  • Canned Beef Ravioli/Spaghetti O’s
  • Instant Sides (Packages) – Pasta, Sauce or Potato
  • Boxed Cereal
  • Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix
  • Saltine Crackers
  • Canned Fruit
  • Bar Soap
  • Canned Tuna/Chicken
  • Macaroni & Cheese
  • Canned Vegetables
  • Toilet Paper
  • 18 oz. Creamy Peanut Butter
  • Quick Oats (no milk needed)
  • Pancake/Waffle Mix (no milk needed)
  • Pancake/Waffle Syrup
  • Boxed Noodles
  • Pasta Sauce
  • Chili Beans
  • Diced Tomatoes
  • Canned Manwich or Sloppy Joe

“Our food pantry continues to see an increase of individuals and families in need of food assistance since the pandemic began last year. We have such a great group of candidates this year. They’re all very determined people who already do a lot for our community. I have no doubt this will be a successful outcome for the food pantry,” mentioned Smith.

Past Scrooge titles have been awarded to: Mary Ann Moorman 2007, Dana Halder 2008, Tammy Wise & Janet Huey 2009, Ritchie Anderson 2010, Janet Cappel 2011, Melanie Petty 2012, David Miller 2013, Mark McNees 2014, Ted Robinson 2015, Jon Johnson 2016, Rob Stamp 2017, Rob & Sonya Clausen 2018 and Billie Hoover, Jackie Sampson & Lori Christianson 2019 and Brain Ruge 2020.

The contest will run now through November 23rd. Donations to a contestant can be made by delivering food or funds to their drop off locations. For more information please call the Chamber at 712.243.3017 or email chamber@atlanticiowa.com.

Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

