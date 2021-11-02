Extreme Things We’ve Done For Our Pets

(From Inside Edition) Putting a dog tag on your pet’s collar with important information like your phone number and address could help get your dog back if he or she ever gets lost, but now comes a warning that the information could also fall into the wrong hands. It happened to Michelle Kimball, who got a text out of the blue from a total stranger trying to chat her up. “I was thinking in my head, I said, ‘I don’t know anybody by that name? How did you get my phone number?’ He said, ‘Oh, I got it off your dog’s collar,’” Kimball told Inside Edition. The guy was petting her German Shepherd, Nilla, while they were out for a walk near her home in North Carolina, and apparently took a photo of her number from the tag on Nilla’s collar.

