The Wyoming Senate voted down a bill Wednesday that would have barred the Cowboy State’s employers from requiring their employees to be vaccinated, with exceptions. The 14-13 vote, with three senators excused, fell just short of the 16-vote majority required to move House Bill 1001 back to the Wyoming House. And, after two-plus hours of wrangling, it was hard to say which issue the electeds brought up was the most important for the body.

