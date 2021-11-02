CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hogan: Maryland COVID-19 metrics continuing to decline, more than 400,000 booster shots administered

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland’s COVID-19 health metrics are continuing to decline, as the state has now administered more than 400,000 booster shots, according to Governor Larry Hogan. We’re told the state’s positivity...

www.wmdt.com

Gail Lempin
5d ago

Come on just open without mandate this and that? Come on represent the people like you where elected to do

