CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Man charged in deadly shooting outside Greenville nightclub

By Emily Smith
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PfpGR_0ckJ95d200

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting outside a Greenville nightclub Monday.

We previously reported the incident happened outside Club Reign on S. Pleasantburg Dr. at about 2 a.m. The coroner’s office identified the victim killed as Torri Adaryl Pone, 27, of Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department has charged Keoki Kenta Harris with Murder and Attempted Murder. Harris is also charged with several weapons-related charges, including Discharging Firearm into Vehicle While Occupied, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Violent Felony and Possession of Weapon During Violent Crime.

He is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

AMFD: Crash at Old Georgetown Road prompts road closure

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire report a crash that happened Sunday afternoon near the area of Old Georgetown Road. According to AMFD, crews responded to US-17 and Old Georgetown Road near Honey Bea Lane. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Old Georgetown Road was shut down due to the crash. Limited […]
AWENDAW, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Suspended DD2 board member entering pre-trial intervention program following recent charges

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Suspended Dorchester District 2 board member Barbara Crosby is entering a pre-trial intervention program. Crosby surrendered to law enforcement on September 10 on two charges of unlawful conduct towards a child and one charge of statutory misconduct in office. The charges stem from a September 1 incident in which Crosby […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston police officers help deliver boxes of groceries, hygiene items to residents at Joseph Floyd Manor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 40 grocery boxes were delivered to residents at Joseph Floyd Manor this week. Community Outreach officers with the Charleston Police Department helped to distribute 43 Greg’s grocery boxes, non-perishable food, and hygiene items to residents on Monday. Greg’s Groceries is an initiative that provides boxes of non-perishable food to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Club Reign#Attempted Murder#Discharging Firearm#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Grand jury indicts Alex Murdaugh, Curtis Smith for attempted assisted suicide, insurance fraud scheme

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hampton County grand jury on Thursday indicted disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh and his alleged accomplice Curtis Smith on charges connected to an attempted assisted suicide plot to defraud Murdaugh’s insurance provider. On September 4, Murdaugh allegedly hired Smith to shoot him so that his son, Buster, could collect a […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

2K+
Followers
821
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy