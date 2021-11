What is a fair land rental rate for next year's crop? That is a very common question at this time of the year! There is no easy answer and it typically gets very complicated, very quickly. Then of course you hear "coffee shop" talk about some farmer that rented a farm for what seems like a huge per acre rate. Then you may find out that the cash rent per acre includes the farmer's use of a machine shed, maybe grain bins and corn dryer, maybe even a hog finishing barn.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO