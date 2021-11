In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Evander Kane is in more hot water as the victim from his assault case back in 2015 is asking the bankruptcy court to allow her case to proceed. Meanwhile, assistant coach John Madden, who was a member of the 2010 Chicago Blackhawks team, released a statement on the ugly situation regarding Kyle Beach. In other news, the Sharks were forced to place a large number of players, as well as their head coach in Bob Boughner, on the COVID protocol list this past week. Last but not least, former Shark Joe Thornton has sold his mansion in Los Gatos.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO