CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Naftali Bennett at COP26: Israeli start-ups should focus their energies on climate change

By Cnaan Liphshiz
Cleveland Jewish News
 5 days ago

(JTA) — At the closely-watched COP26 conference on climate change in Glasgow, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel’s famed start-up sector could add a “mighty” contribution towards mitigating the climate crisis — if its entrepreneurs focus on it. “As the country with the most start-ups per capita in...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Climate hotshots in hot seat over private jets and other habits expanding carbon footprint at COP26

An estimated 400 private jets, according to U.K. media, flew into Scotland this week for the U.N.'s high-profile climate-change summit, hustling in Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Prince Charles, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Biden, among other business-sector, nonprofit and government dignitaries charged with setting ambitious policies to keep a global-warming crisis from worsening.
WORLD
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Justin Welby
capradio.org

The COP26 summit to fight climate change is about to start. Here's what to expect

A climate extravaganza will get underway in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday. President Biden will show up. So will other world leaders and a small city's worth of diplomats, business executives and activists. It's billed as a potential turning point in the struggle to avert the worst effects of climate change, and it has a curious name: COP26.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland Jewish News

Bennett declares tackling climate a new Israeli national security interest

Israel on Sunday approved a new plan to combat climate change, with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett declaring the “climate crisis” to be a new Israeli national security interest. The plan, developed jointly by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy and Water Resources Karine Elharrar and...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli State Comptroller releases report criticizing climate change preparedness

Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman published a scathing report on Tuesday concerning Israel’s preparations for hazards related to climate change. According to a report by Kan news, Englman’s report, published on the eve of the Glasgow Climate Summit, concluded that Israel has failed to limit its pollution levels and has inadequately planned for the challenges posed by long-term climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
Bwog

Racing Against Climate Change: Russia’s Struggle To Keep Up In A World Of Clean Energy

Deputy Events Editor Grace Fitzgerald-Diaz and Guest Writer Emma Melnikov attended an event Friday centered around Russia’s growing climate crisis. Russia is a key player in global energy markets. It consistently leads in gas exports and is among the top global exporters of oil and coal. But as the world tries to reduce emissions and decarbonize the energy sector, Russia, whose economy is dominated by energy exports, is being forced to confront this change. At an event on Friday, co-hosted by the Harriman Institute and the Center on Global Energy Policy, Dr. Tatiana Mitrova, a non-resident fellow at the Center for Global Energy Policy, and an expert on global and Russian energy markets, said, “the story I want to tell you is really evolving right now.”
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Start Ups#Israeli#Jta#United Nations#Energy#U N#British#The Times Of Israel
atlanticcitynews.net

COP26: Uniting the world to tackle climate change

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The UK will be hosting the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow from October 31 - November 12, 2021, to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). With...
ENVIRONMENT
unicefusa.org

UNICEF, Climate Change and COP26: What's At Stake

World leaders are headed to Glascow, Scotland for COP26 — the 26th Conference of the Parties to the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change — to confront the worsening climate crisis. UNICEF will be there, urging nations and critical partners to accelerate meaningful action on behalf of the world's children. Here's what's on the agenda, and what's at stake for future generations.
ENVIRONMENT
WBUR

The COP26 climate change conference, explained

In 1992, more than 150 countries gathered in Rio de Janeiro to approve a framework on how world leaders were going to fight climate change. The agreement signed at the Earth Summit, as the meeting was informally known, called for new research, updated commitments and yearly check-ins. These check-ins are called “conferences of the parties,” or COPs.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland Jewish News

Israel, US social-service agencies home in on post-COVID issues, from elderly to economy

The Latet humanitarian-aid organization—the largest nonprofit organization that combats poverty and food insecurity in Israel—held its second annual virtual conference this week, titled “The Road to Resilience.”. The event brought together community leaders from the Israeli and American philanthropic worlds, as well as academics, government workers, social activists and leading...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
Germany
Shropshire Star

Climate change the focus as G20 summit draws to a close

The Prime Minister has urged world leaders to ‘seize the moment’. Boris Johnson is to make a final push to urge the leading economies to do more to cut emissions ahead of crunch climate change talks starting in Glasgow on Monday. The Prime Minister, in Rome for the final day...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC News

The Latest: UK leader presses China's Xi on climate targets

ROME -- The Latest on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:. ROME — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he unsuccessfully pressed President Xi Jinping to increase China’s carbon-cutting goals ahead of a key United Nations climate change summit. China released an updated version of its climate...
WORLD
BBC

Queen will not attend COP26 climate change summit

The Queen will not attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow following medical advice to rest. The 95-year-old monarch underwent preliminary medical checks in hospital last Wednesday after cancelling a visit to Northern Ireland. She resumed public engagements on Tuesday by meeting ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle.
ENVIRONMENT
Iola Register

Biden turns focus to global climate change

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — President Joe Biden was swinging the focus of his battle for fast, concerted action against global warming from the U.S. Congress to the world today, scolding rival China on climate and appealing to other leaders at a U.N. summit to commit to the kind of big climate measures that he is still working to nail down at home.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cleveland Jewish News

Lack of accessibility prevents Israeli energy minister from attending climate summit

Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar was unable to enter the 26th U.N. Climate Change Convention (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday due to several entrances she attempted being inaccessible for handicapped participants. “This is scandalous conduct, and it shouldn’t have happened. I came with certain goals, and I couldn’t achieve...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

COP26: Greta Thunberg on invite to climate change summit

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg said it was "very unclear" whether she had been officially invited to the climate change summit in Glasgow. In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, she also spoke about how some countries were sending many delegates to COP26, while others were "under-represented".
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy