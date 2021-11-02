CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers release former Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184nZ0_0ckJ51xI00
Jaylon Smith MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

The highly touted former member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was selected 34th overall by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. Over his first four seasons, Smith played in all 64 regular-season contests, starting 54 of them. The Fort Wayne, Ind., native signed a five-year, $64 million contract extension with Dallas in 2019, but was released by the club on Oct. 6, 2021.

In 68 games with the Cowboys, Smith made 498 tackles, had 15 quarterback hits, 9.0 sacks, forced six fumbles and recorded two interceptions. Smith signed with the Packers on Oct. 7 and played in just two games before being released.

He made just one tackle and played 27 total snaps with Green Bay. Smith didn't play in the Packers' dramatic 24-21 Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Packers All-Pro WR Davante Adams off COVID-19 list ahead of Chiefs game

The Green Bay Packers were without multiple noteworthy weapons for last week's "Thursday Night Football" game against the Arizona Cardinals but nevertheless notched a 24-21 victory, and they already know that star quarterback and reigning Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers won't be available for Sunday's matchup at the Kansas City Chiefs due to what's quickly becoming the most controversial positive COVID-19 test result of the season.
NFL
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers value to Packers revealed through betting line changes due to COVID-19 absence

Rarely can you conduct an experiment to determine value in the real world in real time. However, we now know EXACTLY the value of Packers Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers are at the Chiefs this weekend and were a small dog and 49% to win the game. Then, Rodgers was announced out with COVID. The game was pulled and came back minutes later with a new line, Chiefs -380, Packers +300, so Green Bay is now, net of VIG 24% to win the game.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

In Photos: How Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Met His Fiancee

Life has been pretty good for Aaron Rodgers as of late. The Green Bay Packers quarterback might be playing his final season for the NFC North franchise, but he’s not letting that possibility get in the way of a huge year. Rodgers and Co. look like a legitimate contender in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#The Packers#Cowboys#American Football#Lb Jaylon Smith#Irish#The Arizona Cardinals
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Davante Adams

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed star wideout Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on Adams’ status for Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network’s Steve Wyche is reporting that Adams will not travel with the rest of the...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Expected To Sign Former Texans Star

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to add a recently-released pass rusher as they continue to try and build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. Green Bay will add former Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus, according to NFL writer Aaron Wilson. Mercilus was released by the Texans this week after nine-plus years with the organization.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
The Spun

Matt LaFleur Confirms Major Boost For The Packers

On Wednesday morning, the Green Bay Packers received a massive boost when reports emerged suggesting one of the team’s best players would be back on the practice field. All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari finally made his 2021 debut on the practice field. The star offensive lineman suffered a torn ACL during a practice on New Years Eve during the 2020 season. That injury kept him out of the Packers’ run to another NFC title game.
NFL
On3.com

Green Bay Packers release veteran cornerback

The Green Bay Packers released one of their veteran cornerbacks on Tuesday, as their secondary continues to recover from injuries. Quinton Dunbar was cut from the team, his third time being cut by a team this season. Packers release veteran cornerback. “[The] Packers cut veteran cornerback Quinton Dunbar,” reported Dov...
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Mailbag: Reunion With Jaylon Smith?

With the injury to Jabril Cox and the release of Jaylon Smith by the Packers, is there any chance that the Cowboys may bring him back for additional linebacker depth? — BRIAN BONDURANT / MIDLOTHIAN, VA. David: I don't see it happening. Once you make the decision to move on...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers announce 3 expected roster moves on Monday

The Green Bay Packers announced three expected roster moves on Monday. The team activated receiver Allen Lazard from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed tight end Robert Tonyan and running back Kylin Hill on injured reserve. The Packers are now at 52 players on the 53-man roster, but receiver Davante...
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys makes multiple roster moves on Tuesday

After their Sunday Night Football win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Dallas Cowboys sit atop the NFC East with a 6-1 record. On Tuesday, they made two moves as they continue fighting for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. First, linebacker Jabril Cox was moved to injured reserved after...
NFL
Detroit News

Tuesday's NFL: Raiders release WR Henry Ruggs III after fatal Vegas crash

Las Vegas — The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III just hours before the promising young receiver faced an initial court appearance on multiple felony charges after a fiery predawn vehicle crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured. The 22-year-old Ruggs and his...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy