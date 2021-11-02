Packers release former Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith

Jaylon Smith MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

The highly touted former member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was selected 34th overall by the Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft. Over his first four seasons, Smith played in all 64 regular-season contests, starting 54 of them. The Fort Wayne, Ind., native signed a five-year, $64 million contract extension with Dallas in 2019, but was released by the club on Oct. 6, 2021.

In 68 games with the Cowboys, Smith made 498 tackles, had 15 quarterback hits, 9.0 sacks, forced six fumbles and recorded two interceptions. Smith signed with the Packers on Oct. 7 and played in just two games before being released.

He made just one tackle and played 27 total snaps with Green Bay. Smith didn't play in the Packers' dramatic 24-21 Week 8 win over the Arizona Cardinals.