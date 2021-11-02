CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'should be ready to go' vs. Broncos

By Zac Wassink
 5 days ago
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed confidence on multiple occasions last week that quarterback Dak Prescott would start this past Sunday's game at the Minnesota Vikings after Prescott suffered a strained right calf on Oct. 17 before Dallas' bye. Prescott felt soreness Friday, however, and was ultimately ruled out for what became a 20-16 Dallas win over Minnesota that improved the Cowboys to 6-1.

During his latest appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan, Jones again suggested Prescott should be back in the lineup, this time for this coming Sunday's matchup versus the 4-4 Denver Broncos.

"We have every reason to think that he’s on go, and he should be ready to go," Jones explained, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "This will give him quite the layoff, including the bye week that we had. So we have every reason to think he’ll be on the field for us this week."

Backup Cooper Rush started against Minnesota and completed 24-of-40 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in the winning effort. The Cowboys hold a 3.5-game lead over the second-place Philadelphia Eagles (3-5) in the NFC East standings. Prescott is currently scheduled to be "full go" for Thursday's practice, but it nevertheless wouldn't be shocking if head coach Mike McCarthy sits his QB1 for one more week with the division title race largely appearing settled well before Thanksgiving.

