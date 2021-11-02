Galesburg Police save colleague’s life during a heart attack

Galesburg Police on Sunday, October 17th around 5:30 pm were dispatched to Sidetrax on East Main Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers were directed to the back parking lot where they observed 41-year old Stephen Hopping of Morton shouting at another male. A very intoxicated Hopping removed his shirt, punched his truck, and then climbed inside. Hopping did a “burn-out” and began doing “donuts” in the lot squealing his tires. He left the parking lot at a high rate of speed, turning onto Chambers Street – nearly driving into a residential yard and nearly striking a child on a scooter. Officers caught up with Hopping after he rear-ended a parked car near North Seminary and East Grove Streets. Hopping struck numerous street signs, a fixed radar sign, and a CenturyLink box on North Seminary. Officers immediately detained Hopping and placed him under arrest. Hopping was unable to provide a breath sample due to his emotional state. He was ultimately charged with Reckless Driving, DUI, Failure to Give Signal, Driving on the Sidewalk, Squealing Tires, Improper Lane Usage, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
