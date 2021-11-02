CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg Police save colleague’s life during a heart attack

WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 5 days ago

Mayor Peter Schwartzman presented the Life-Saving Award to Galesburg Police Lt. Steffanie Cromien, Lt. Jason Shaw and Officer Dan Williams before Monday’s City Council after their actions saved the life of a fellow officer last week. Officer Chris Hootman was at home before going to work on Oct. 25,...

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Two dead, two injured in Saturday night crash in Warren County

A Monmouth woman and Viola man were killed in a two-vehicle accident in rural Warren County Saturday night. According to a release from the Illinois State Police, a 2014 Buick Encore was southbound on Illinois Route 135, just south of Little York, at around 8:40. A 2018 Toyota Highlander was northbound on the same road when the Buick crossed the center line and the two vehicles struck head-on.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knoxville man facing multiple charges including DUI, battering a nurse, and resisting arrest after crash.

Galesburg Police on Saturday, October 30th, around 5:45 pm responded to the area of North Prairie and East Losey Streets for a report of an accident. According to police reports, a 2005 Audi sedan, traveling at a high rate of speed nearly struck one driver before eventually ramming into Hyundai and getting stuck underneath a Chevy vehicle while taking out a No Parking sign. The driver of the Audi was observed departing the scene on foot. The driver of the Hyundai was transported to St. Mary’s for neck pain. Additional officers responded and tracked down the driver of the Audi: 35-year old Corey Engle of Knoxville. Engle was on East Grove street, stumbling from side-to-side, and carrying a white bucket containing an alcoholic beverage. He was eventually taken into custody after struggling with officers and taken to Cottage Hospital for an evaluation. Engle was increasingly uncooperative with officers and hospital staff – grabbing and striking hospital staff. He was transported to the Knox County Jail facing a slew of charges. Engle was charged with Failure to Reduce Speed, No Insurance, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Resisting Arrest, Driving on a Revoked License, DUI – Revoked License, Aggravated Battery to a Nurse, and DUI – No Insurance.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with DUI; tells officers: “Everyone drinks and drives.”

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 31st, Galesburg Police observed as a sedan came to a stop in the middle of the intersection of East Knox Street and Grand Avenue – disobeying a stop sign. The vehicle sat at the intersection for several moments before moving and officers conducted a traffic stop. When the vehicle stopped again, the driver, 44-year old Jeremy Dickerson began exiting the vehicle, to which officers ordered him to stay inside the car. Dickerson spoke in a thick tongue and emitted an alcoholic odor, according to police reports. When officers asked Dickerson to perform a field sobriety test, he initially stated yes, but then refused. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Public Safety Building where he eventually refused to provide a breath sample saying, “I know I’m over, so no.” During the interview process, Dickerson said, “Everyone drinks and drives, I just got caught.” Dickerson was charged with Driving Under the Influence and Disobeying a Traffic Control Device.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

20-year old charged with mob action and more after early morning incident.

Around 2:30 this morning, on Wednesday, November 3rd, Galesburg Police responded to the 100 block of North Seminary Street for a burglary in progress. While en route to the call, police were notified the four black male suspects had departed the area. Officers met with the male victim who told police after he kicked his sister out of the residence for not paying rent, his sister’s boyfriend and three other males broke into the home and battered him. The victim identified 20-year old Lamar Ticer with a listed address of Chicago as one of the attackers – his sister’s boyfriend. Officers responded to the 600 block of Home Boulevard and made contact with Ticer who denied any physical contact taking place. Ticer wasn’t able to clearly identify the “friend” that drove him to the residence on North Seminary Street, according to police reports. Officers placed Ticer under arrest. He was booked at the Knox County Jail facing charges of Home Invasion, Battery, Trespass to Residence, and Mob Action.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Couple arrested for fighting at Baymont Hotel; Man arrested for fighting a relative at Quality Inn

Tuesday, October 26th, around 1:30 in the morning, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of Washington Street – Galesburg’s Baymont Hotel for a battery in progress. The caller told police they believed a female subject was being battered by a male subject. The female had just been dropped off at the hotel for the night by police after a verbal dispute between her and her boyfriend. Both were intoxicated. An employee told police she watched on security video as the female: 21-year old Verenice Fernandez of Riverside, California, and the male: 19-year-old Dominic Donaldson of Galesburg physically fighting each other. The two eventually entered an elevator and police were waiting for them as they stopped on the first floor. Both Donaldson and Fernandez were taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. Both were charged with domestic battery.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

75-year old charged after ongoing thefts where suspect claims getting “short-changed.”

A theft scheme that has been occurring for several months throughout Galesburg seemingly came to an end last week when GPD arrested the elderly man behind it. Galesburg Police have received numerous reports from local businesses of an elderly man purchasing an inexpensive item with a $20 bill, pocketing some of the money, and then claiming he was short-changed. On Tuesday, October 26th, the suspect, 75-year old Carl Herrmann attempted the scam at the Lock & Key Shop on Henderson Street in Galesburg. Herrmann purchased an 80 cent key with a $20 bill and then claimed he was short-changed, despite employees knowing better. The business’s owner reported the incident to Galesburg Police who caught up with Herrmann just down the street. Herrmann was apologetic and admitted to the theft. Officers then learned that Herrmann had 15 prior convictions for larceny and a prior conviction for forgery. Officers also identified Herrmann from still photographs and security video from other open investigations from other local businesses. Herrmann was charged for Theft with Prior Convictions and is due in court on December 3rd.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

GPD investigating power tools stolen from GHS.

Galesburg Police last Tuesday, October 26th responded to Galesburg High School in reference to a burglary that occurred last weekend. Officers met with employees of Northwest Mechanical Inc. who have been contracted to help with the ongoing construction at the high school. The employees reported that sometime between October 22nd and October 25th, someone stole numerous tools belonging to Northwest Mechanical as well as other companies. Employees led officers to a construction site that has a temporary wall built – but has an opening large enough for someone to slip through. The opening had since been secured. Officers met with numerous construction workers who reported missing tools. The list includes Dewalt brand portabands, batteries, chargers, hammer drill, impact drill, cordless drill, and cordless sawzall. All the tools have “NWM” or “HPCS” engraved on them. Galesburg Police Detectives responded and took a few items from the site that could have fingerprints on them. Officers reviewed security footage but were unable to see anyone during the time of the theft. Police also notified local pawn shops of the incident and to be on the lookout for any incoming Dewalt brand power tools.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alexis man facing numerous charges after traffic stop.

A 28-year old Alexis man is facing numerous charges after a traffic stop around 2:00 am last Wednesday, October 27th. Officers conducted a traffic stop on an SUV without a front license plate driven by Tanner Smith near the intersection of East Main and North Seminary Streets. It also appeared that a bicycle on top of the SUV wasn’t secured – but officers later determined it was being tied down using phone chargers. Police were familiar with Smith’s history and had a K9 unit conduct a sniff test which ultimately alerted them to the presence of narcotics. Inside with vehicle officers found a vile with what later field-tested positive for meth. Also inside the vehicle, police found seven cell phones – one of which had a Knox College sticker on it, three Monmouth College student IDs, a passport, a California ID, and five personal checks belonging to an Oneida resident. Smith denied having knowledge of the stolen property. Smith was taken into custody and charged with Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Possession of Meth. Later that day, officers met with the Knox College football team whose locker room was recently burglarized. Two players identified their cell phones and they were returned. The Oneida resident told police she did not know Smith and wanted to pursue charges. GPD also spoke with Monmouth PD who said the Monmouth College locker room was also burglarized and the IDs and passport were reported stolen. GPD then requested an arrest warrant to be issued to Tanner Smith for Possession of Stolen Property.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg teens arrested for residential burglary.

A pair of Galesburg teens were arrested Friday, October 22nd after a series of thefts and breaking into a home on South Street. Galesburg Police were notified around 11:00 am on Friday morning by a resident in the 800 block of East South Street that two juveniles were inside her home burglarizing it. The residents were watching the burglary occur in real-time via security video linked to their cell phones before the two teens disconnected the cameras. GPD along with Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives from the Special Operations Division responded to the home. One of the juveniles – a 13-year old male exited the home and was taken into custody. The other male juvenile, a 15-year old, was located hiding inside the home and was taken into custody. Both teens were in possession of backpacks which they filled with electronics, jewelry, and other valuables taken from around the residence. Officers also located a stolen Amazon package the teens had taken from the neighborhood. Ultimately, the 13-year old was charged with Residential Burglary. The 15-year old punched and broke a plexiglass divider and wrote obscenities in blood while inside a holding cell at the Public Safety Building. He was charged with Residential Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Government Property. Both teens were transported to the Mary Davis Home.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Monmouth man facing slew of charges after fleeing from GPD.

Around 11:45 pm on Thursday, October 21st, Galesburg Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a speeding sedan near the intersection of Mulberry Street and South Whitesboro Street. The sedan pulled into the Water Works Car Wash on Grand Avenue – driving straight through a self-wash bay. The vehicle eventually stopped in the middle of the road near the East Knox and Lombard Street intersection. The male driver fled from the vehicle and eventually ran to a residence in the 1100 block of East Knox and attempt to barricade himself inside. Residents of the home were unaware a subject was inside and gave police consent to search the property where they found 32-year old Matthew Burgess of Monmouth hiding in an attached garage. Burgess was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle turned up approximately 7.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a digital scale with suspected meth residue. Ultimately, Burgess was charged with Aggravated Fleeing, Resisting a Peace Officer, Felony Trespassing to a Residence, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Valid Driver’s License, and three valid Warren County warrants for Home Invasion, Battery, and Violation of Bail.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after stand-off with police.

Just after midnight on Sunday, October 17th Galesburg Police responded to the 2000 block of Newcomer Drive for reports of an intoxicated male with a firearm. Police met with a man who said while at his friend, 54-year old Daniel Goad’s residence, Goad was highly intoxicated and pointed a gun at him and then left in an unknown direction.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing charges after threatening customer at Target with a knife.

Galesburg Police on Monday, October 18th, around 7:30 pm responded to Target on West Carl Sandburg Drive after a man threatened another customer with a knife. Officers met with the male victim who told police he was shopping in the electronics section of the store. When he bent down to select an item, the male suspect began yelling at him accusing him of sticking his rear-end in the suspect’s girlfriend’s face on purpose. Officers noted the suspect’s girlfriend is around 4’6 and the male victim is over 6 feet tall. When the victim departed the store, the male suspect followed him outside and threatened him with a knife. The victim went back inside and called the police, according to police reports. Officers reviewed security footage that confirmed the victim’s account and was able to immediately identify the male suspect and his girlfriend due to numerous previous encounters. GPD made contact with the 43-year male suspect of Galesburg via phone but he refused to speak with the police. The male suspect has been added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged after wrestling taser from police.

Galesburg Police on Sunday, October 17th responded to the 1500 block of McKnight Street for a complaint of an unwanted subject. Officers met with a female victim who said 27-year old JD Williams Jr. of Galesburg had struck her in the face, knocked her down, hit her head against a metal rail, and then kicked her numerous times while she was down. The two had been in a relationship and Williams was moving out of the residence. He took off on foot when officers arrived but returned a short time later. After getting both sides of the story, Williams was informed he was under arrest. Williams tensed up and refused to comply with police commands and a struggle ensued. At one point, officers un-holstered a taser but Williams wrestled it away from police. He was eventually detained. Williams was ultimately charged with Domestic Battery making Physical Contact, Disarming a Peace Officer, and Felony charges of Resisting Arrest.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Warren County man charged again for trespassing at OSF St. Mary’s parking lot.

Galesburg Police is beefing up patrol and OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center is working on obtaining permanent 24-hour security personnel on the property after a series of trespassing and suspicious activity complaints. Galesburg Police were dispatched to the north employee parking lot of the hospital early Monday, October 18th after an employee reported an unknown male subject attempted to enter her vehicle – while she was sitting inside of it. The male suspect subsequently drove off before being stopped by police a short time later. The male, 38-year old Eric Smith of unincorporated Greenbush in Warren County, was charged with Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle and Disorderly Conduct. Early Wednesday morning GPD was again dispatched to the OSF parking lot for reports of a suspicious male looking into parking vehicles. GPD responded to OSF and again made contact with Smith. He was charged with Criminal Trespassing to Land and informed he’d be arrested again if he returned to the property.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Morton man facing several charges after driving recklessly and hitting a parked car.

Galesburg Police on Sunday, October 17th around 5:30 pm were dispatched to Sidetrax on East Main Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers were directed to the back parking lot where they observed 41-year old Stephen Hopping of Morton shouting at another male. A very intoxicated Hopping removed his shirt, punched his truck, and then climbed inside. Hopping did a “burn-out” and began doing “donuts” in the lot squealing his tires. He left the parking lot at a high rate of speed, turning onto Chambers Street – nearly driving into a residential yard and nearly striking a child on a scooter. Officers caught up with Hopping after he rear-ended a parked car near North Seminary and East Grove Streets. Hopping struck numerous street signs, a fixed radar sign, and a CenturyLink box on North Seminary. Officers immediately detained Hopping and placed him under arrest. Hopping was unable to provide a breath sample due to his emotional state. He was ultimately charged with Reckless Driving, DUI, Failure to Give Signal, Driving on the Sidewalk, Squealing Tires, Improper Lane Usage, and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

One female arrested for underage drinking; one for obstruction at Cherry Street early Sunday morning

Just before 1:30 in the morning on Sunday, October 10th, Galesburg Police conducted a bar check at Cherry Street bar after staff reported to officers that underage individuals were inside the bar and refused to leave. GPD has received numerous complaints of underage drinking at the bar recently, according to police reports. A female individual was denied entry at the bar’s backdoor but was able to make entry through the front. Officers made contact with the female: 20-year old Addison Anderson with a listed address of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Anderson refused to comply with police orders and was repeatedly told she was not allowed to leave. She continually pulled away from officers as she was escorted to a patrol car. Another female: 21-year old Rose Martines of Corvallis, Oregon began pulling at Anderson as officers were detaining her despite officers’ orders to stop. Ultimately, Anderson was arrested and charged with Trespassing, Illegal Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, and Resisting. Martines was charged with Obstruction. Both were transported to the Knox County Jail.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Bloomington man arrested after series of weekend incidents.

On Sunday, October 10th, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the area of East Main and Seminary Street for reports of a male suspect spraying white paint on a downtown window and a bench in the area. The suspect was reportedly wearing a multi-colored wig at the time. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the suspect: 63-year old Brian Keith of Bloomington. Keith was sitting on the spray-painted bench and the can of paint was at his feet. Officers also observed paint on the window of 3-54 East Main Street. An intoxicated Keith told officers that Jesus asked him to primer the bench, according to police reports. He was arrested for Criminal Damage to Government Property. This comes after Keith received a pair of citations on Friday morning along with a warning. Keith was seen on security video defecating in front of a downtown business. Keith was still seated in the area when officers arrived on Friday. During that incident, Keith was cited for Public Obscenity and for Open Alcohol in Public.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg School District-owned Ford box truck stolen from Windish Drive.

Galesburg Police is investigating after a work vehicle owned by the Galesburg School District was stolen. GPD responded to the 2100 block of Windish Drive last Thursday, October 7th. The district keeps a white 1998 Ford box truck – similar to a UHaul truck, parked near the storage units on Windish Drive. School employees told police the truck was parked there around 11:00 am on Thursday – an employee had left the keys inside the unlocked vehicle. Police viewed the security video provided by the Knox County Humane Society. In the footage, officers observed a white male suspect between 30 and 40 years old walk around the vehicle, peer inside the windows and the bed, and then around 12:15 pm, the vehicle is seeing being driven away. The Ford van is white with a District 205 sticker on the doors. Employees told police nothing of value was inside the van since the district recently purchased a newer work truck. The investigation is ongoing.
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

