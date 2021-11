There may be more “March Madness” for Illinois bettors to enjoy as mobile registration for sports betting should be available before the NCAA tournament. An amendment to HB 3136 that includes a March 5 expiration date for in-person registration for mobile access overwhelmingly passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly Thursday night toward the end of the three-day veto session. The Senate approved the bill 44-12 before it moved to concurrence in the House, where it was approved 100-11 with one state representative voting present.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO