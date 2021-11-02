CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Property Damaged in Electrical Fire in Kearny Mesa

By Debbie L. Sklar
 5 days ago
A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

An electrical fire sparked inside a restroom in an unoccupied commercial property Tuesday in Kearny Mesa.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to the fire at a single-story commercial building at 4488 Convoy St. at 2:31 a.m. to find smoke coming from the roof, according to the department.

Firefighters were able to locate the fire inside a bathroom in one of the retail businesses along the strip at the corner of Convoy Street and Balboa Avenue. The SDFD reported the flames extinguished by 2:46 a.m. The fire was confined to the business of origin, according to Monica Munoz of the SDFD communications department.

No one was inside the building at the time of the incident. However, there was about $155,000 worth of estimated structure and contents damage.

SDFD Metro Arson Strike Team investigators responded to the scene, with 70 total personnel. No further information was immediately available.

–City News Service

