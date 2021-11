It started when Noel Fielding cheekily announced that Jürgen was the week’s Star Baker before the first competition began and kept on throughout the episode. A visibly embarrassed Jürgen had to deal with the incessant jokes that he was already the winner, putting pressure on the sweet baker who literally said he was afraid to lose that week because he didn’t want to leave all the people he met in the tent!!! Jürgen also went out of his way to be a good sport, correcting the bakers’ German and reportedly helping them all in the practice tent. When he got a Hollywood Handshake for his biscuits, the man looked relieved. He was living up to whole show’s lofty expectations for him!

