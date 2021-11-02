CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

New Dudes: Bulldogs Baseball Adds Four New Recruits

By Elizabeth Keen
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 5 days ago

Jojo sees playing time at four different positions: shortstop, third base, second base, and pitcher. According to Perfect Game, he is a top 1 position rank in the state of Mississippi. Like his brother, Jojo uses his right arm to throw and bats with his left hand.

This morning, Lemonis announced that the team had picked up a third commit. Braden Booth, a sophomore from Bob Jones High School in Madison, Alabama, verbally committed to the team this morning. He serves primarily as a right-handed pitcher whose fastball reaches speeds of up to 87 miles per hour. Perfect Game ranks him at No. 54 in the top 100 in the nation.

Before the day was over, right-handed pitcher Nathan Williams announced his commitment to the Diamond Dawgs. Williams spent last season playing for Florence-Darlington Technical College, a junior college in Florence, South Carolina, with an impressive baseball program. In his 2021 season at FDTC, Williams had eight wins and only three losses in 13 appearances. He struck out 80 batters while only walking 20 and had an ERA of 3.46.

After losing star pitchers Will Bednar and Christian Macleod, the MSU bullpen seems to be reloading with a lot of talented pitchers who will be appearing on the mound in maroon and white in the coming years.

Comments / 0

Related
CowbellCorner

Week 9 Cowbell Corner MVP: WR Rara Thomas

The Mississippi State Bulldogs fell to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night in heartbreaking fashion in a game that ended in a final score of 31-28, with redshirt freshman kicker Nolan McCord missing the game-tying field goal as the clock wound down. MSU left nine points off the board solely...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
CowbellCorner

Mississippi State Falls to Arkansas: Three Takeaways

What a game, what a heartbreaking loss for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Mississippi State started off slow today as the offense failed to score any points in the first quarter. Yet in a thrilling back-and-forth game, the Bulldogs showed their heart and determination while ultimately losing the game due to a last-second missed field goal.
ARKANSAS STATE
CowbellCorner

Throwback: Looking Back at Mississippi State's Last Game Against Arkansas

Costello, who many believed would be a Heisman Trophy contender, had a terrible game. He was 43-of-59 for 313 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks had a more modest performance when he went 20-of-28 for 212 yards with two touchdowns. Despite the fact that Costello had the better completion percentage and total yardage, his interceptions ended up losing the game for the Bulldogs.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Madison, AL
Sports
City
Madison, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Madison, MS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dudes#Perfect Game#Bob Jones High School#Fdtc#Msu
CowbellCorner

State to Sundays: Three Bulldogs Who Stood Out in NFL Week 8

Gay managed some of his best professional play this past Monday night against the Giants in the Chiefs' 20-17 victory. The former Bulldog linebacker, now in his second season, totaled nine tackles and his second interception in as many weeks. Chiefs fans have to be ecstatic about the play of...
NFL
CowbellCorner

Mississippi State Continuing to Set Itself Apart From the Rest of the Nation Under Mike Leach

There's a question that lingers as to whether or not a program will have a high level of success when a new coach is hired anywhere. That doesn't exactly exist with Mike Leach -- it is not a question "if" but "how fast this time" as his track record reflects -- and in just his second year with the team, Mississippi State football is quietly reaching new heights and setting itself apart from the rest of the nation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CowbellCorner

OL LaQuinston Sharp Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Mississippi State offensive lineman LaQuinston Sharp has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Week after his dominating performance over Kentucky on Saturday. Sharp, a fifth-year senior from Columbus, played an important role in securing MSU's 31-17 victory over the Wildcats. He was the main piece of an...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CowbellCorner

Watch: Mike Leach, Players Talk 31-17 Win Over Kentucky

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is no stranger to taking down ranked opponents and he did it yet again as the Bulldogs downed the No. 12-ranked Kentucky Wildcats, 31-17 in Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday night. The Bulldogs played complementary football on Saturday evening, with quarterback Will Rogers completing...
KENTUCKY STATE
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
60
Followers
255
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy