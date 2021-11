U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) delivered the following remarks today on the Senate floor regarding voting laws:. “This has become an almost-weekly routine: My friends on the other side trying to give Washington unprecedented power over how Americans vote. We don’t have an NDAA or an appropriations process, but we always have time for these stunts.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO