The Big Lie Has Been Proven False. Republicans Can't Shake It

By Philip Elliott - YAHOO!News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Adam Kinzinger ended his own career in the House last week,...

Mother Jones

Republicans Are Already Claiming the Virginia Election Has Been Rigged

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This is how it’s going to be forever: Republicans and conservatives will claim that any election they lose is fraudulent. Donald Trump established this as the playbook for his party-cum-cult. And the full embrace of this authoritarian and dangerous tactic has been evident in the much-watched and tight-as-a-tick governor’s race in Virginia between Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe.
Democrats can’t find Republicans to pass bill

It’s odd that Democrats can’t find three or four Republicans in the Senate who have the intelligence and integrity to pass climate-change legislation. It’s disgraceful that U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s fossil-fuel meal ticket is holding a bill hostage. Is the Republican Party so depraved that no GOP senators will cross...
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
The Atlantic

The Republicans’ Dangerous New Tactic

About six hours after the polls closed on Election Day, the Associated Press made a call in the close race for Virginia governor: Democrat Terry McAuliffe had lost. McAuliffe conceded Wednesday morning, when it became clear he had no realistic path to victory. The same has not happened in New...
Republicans celebrate apparent sweep of top 3 state offices; Henrico Democrats can’t stave off Republican majority in the House

As Republicans celebrated an apparent sweep of all three statewide offices in Virginia early Wednesday morning, incumbent Democrats in three House of Delegates races involving Henrico breathed a sigh of relief after holding off their Republican challengers thanks to absentee and early-voter ballots. For a time early Wednesday morning, it appeared their wins had staved off a Republican majority in the House, but once Republicans flipped their seventh seat of the election, the GOP held a 52-48 majority there, too.
Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
