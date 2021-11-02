The Big Lie Has Been Proven False. Republicans Can't Shake It

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This is how it’s going to be forever: Republicans and conservatives will claim that any election they lose is fraudulent. Donald Trump established this as the playbook for his party-cum-cult. And the full embrace of this authoritarian and dangerous tactic has been evident in the much-watched and tight-as-a-tick governor’s race in Virginia between Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe.
It’s odd that Democrats can’t find three or four Republicans in the Senate who have the intelligence and integrity to pass climate-change legislation. It’s disgraceful that U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin’s fossil-fuel meal ticket is holding a bill hostage. Is the Republican Party so depraved that no GOP senators will cross...
I first met Rep. Adam Kinzinger nearly 10 years ago at a time in which he was a rising star within the Republican Party. Not only was he in his early 30s and a natural on television, he went into the House with a good deal of gravitas, having served in the Air Force in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.
The shellacking Democrats took Tuesday is testament to how tough it is for the party to craft any persuasive message when competing against targeted misinformation campaigns perpetrated by Republicans — at least when the Republicans field halfway decent candidates. You’d expect me, as a journalism professor, to defend the press,...
The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
About six hours after the polls closed on Election Day, the Associated Press made a call in the close race for Virginia governor: Democrat Terry McAuliffe had lost. McAuliffe conceded Wednesday morning, when it became clear he had no realistic path to victory. The same has not happened in New...
Whatever one’s views on the appropriateness of vaccine or mask mandates or other coronavirus-related policies, one fact about those debates is incontrovertible: Misinformation is very disproportionately a problem on one side — the right. A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation lays that bare better than anything before it....
As Republicans celebrated an apparent sweep of all three statewide offices in Virginia early Wednesday morning, incumbent Democrats in three House of Delegates races involving Henrico breathed a sigh of relief after holding off their Republican challengers thanks to absentee and early-voter ballots. For a time early Wednesday morning, it appeared their wins had staved off a Republican majority in the House, but once Republicans flipped their seventh seat of the election, the GOP held a 52-48 majority there, too.
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
Republicans this weekend projected newfound confidence about their chances of retaking control of Congress in 2022 at the first large party gathering since they claimed major victories in Tuesday’s off-year elections.
Donald Trump once described Mitch McConnell as his “ace in the hole” and wrote, in a foreword to the Senate Republican leader’s autobiography, that he “couldn’t have asked for a better partner” in Washington. Except, according to Trump, he didn’t. Speaking to the Washington Post for a profile of the...
The Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus on Monday asked the state Supreme Court to disqualify all three nominees tapped by Republican leadership to help it draw the state’s new congressional and legislative maps, calling them “political operatives” with conflicts of interest. The state Supreme Court is redrawing the maps after the...
