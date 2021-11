A cryptocurrency based on the hit Korean Netflix show Squid Game has grown by over 45,000 per cent since its launch this week.The Squid crypto token, which was trading at about 1.2 cents on Tuesday, is currently priced at more than $4.5, a growth of nearly 45,000 per cent during this period.Inspired by the dystopian Korean drama about a deadly tournament of children’s games, Squid is what is known as a “play-to-earn” cryptocurrency. The show became an instant hit across the world, and the most-watched TV series of all time, with 111 million people tuning in on 12 October.In...

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO