Popeyes location captures attention for viral TikTok video shows rats in kitchen

ourcommunitynow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the TikTok video, which has over 23,000 views, a...

ourcommunitynow.com

One Popeye’s location is under fire (so much so that it has shut down) after a video went viral of a now-former employee showing a number of rats in the kitchen. TikTok user Ricardo Land (@blaqazzrick01) posted a 2-minute long video (which has now been viewed more than two million times) that began with him standing outside the Washington, D.C. Popeye’s before walking viewers into and through the restaurant after hours.
Popeyes delivery guy shares video of rats scampering around kitchen

A Reddit post has gone viral after video footage showed numerous rats roaming around in a Washington, D.C. branch of Popeyes. Published to the subreddit thread r/PublicFreakout, the poster captioned the video, “Popeyes Plague Rats vs.The Most Honest Man In Food Delivery.”. The man originally posted the video to TikTok...
PUBLIC SAFETY
