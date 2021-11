CEDAR SPRINGS — The Petoskey boys soccer team had its postseason run end in the Div. 2 regional final against Grand Rapids Christian on Thursday with a 2-0 loss. The Northmen competed well against an Eagle team that features Michigan commit Nick Cassiday, holding them scoreless through the first half. But with 21 minutes to go in the game, Cassiday found the back of the net to give them the 1-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, they added another goal off a header by Ben Kuiper.

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO