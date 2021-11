September was life insurance awareness month, but it’s not too late to protect yourself and your loved ones before the end of the year. Thinking about death is not easy or fun, but it is important. A common misconception, especially among younger individuals, is that you don’t need life insurance or it is too expensive. If you have anyone in your life that relies on you financially, you most likely need life insurance, and the good news is, it probably costs less than you think.

