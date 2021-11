It’s junior year and the students of Bayside High are getting competitive in the second season of Peacock’s revival series Saved by the Bell. As the school prepares to host the Southern California School Spirit Competition, the students begin to take a look at just how much spirit they’ll need in order to take the title. In the trailer, below, overachiever Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) is determined to find the school its path to victory as she plans to keep from getting sidetracked by “Bayside nonsense.”

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO