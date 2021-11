A large part of the solutions could lie in how commodities are traded. What would happen, for instance, if you created digital contracts for trade, but included a sort of “nutrition label” for every commodity that’s been bought and sold, so you can track the provenance? We already have these labels for the food we eat. What if every commodity bought and sold had a label for CO2 emissions, female participation, data on whether is was involved in modern slavery, water pollution, recycled content… the list goes on. Creating such an ecosystem sounds almost impossible, but blockchain-based smart contracts might just hold the answer.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO