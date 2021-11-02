CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Brandon, MN Goes Viral For ‘Let’s Go’ Sign

By Ashli Overlund
 5 days ago
The City of Brandon, Minnesota has gone locally viral after a photo was snapped revealing the phrase 'Let's Go' above the city limits sign. Brandon is about an hour and 15 minutes away from St. Cloud. If you're not familiar with what...

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains that someone stole the ‘Let’s go Brandon’ sign mocking Biden from outside her office

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday took to Twitter to complain that persons unknown had stolen a sign bearing a code for a vulgar reference to President Joe Biden from outside her office.“Last night someone stole my Let’s Go Brandon sign and tore off a few of the lovely letters from nice people too,” Ms Greene wrote. She added a suggestion that whoever had stolen the display “must have been really upset about that little red wave on Tuesday,” a reference to former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe’s loss in his bid for a second term leading the commonwealth earlier...
U.S. POLITICS
Quick Country 96.5

The Drunkest City in Minnesota in 2021 is 150 Miles From Rochester

Minnesotans have been known to raise a pint or two, but the Drunkest City in Minnesota apparently does it way more-- and it's just 150 miles from Rochester. Usually, when stories like these cross my desk, there's some definite science or data interpretation involved. Take, for instance, the study that determined the list of the Drunkest Counties in the U.S. in 2021. It used empirical data (the census list of the counties with the highest drinking rates) to compile its list. (Click HERE to see the only Minnesota county to make the list, btw.)
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
froggyweb.com

West-central Minnesota city removes ‘Let’s Go’ from signs

BRANDON. Minn. (KFGO KVRR) – City officials in Brandon aren’t amused with whoever defaced the west-central Minnesota city’s welcome signs on the edge of town. Brandon City Clerk Deb Grommesh says someone added the words “Let’s Go” to the welcome signs, which were discovered Monday. “We understand and embrace freedom...
BRANDON, FL
KTSA

Let’s Go Brandon, Cellphones and Revolutions

They’re not really saying “Let’s Go, Brandon”. And they don’t just mean “F___ Joe Biden”. Americans are around each other again, hearing each other’s voices and seeing each other’s faces. They are discovering—angrily at times, joyfully at others—that everyone around them sees this empty-suit president, the gas prices, grocery inflation,...
GAS PRICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KABC

“Let’s Go Brandon” Making People Lose Their Minds: FL Walgreens Sign Displays Anti-Biden Slogan

(Sarasota, FL) — The manager of a Florida Walgreens is expressing shock, shock mind you, after an “anti-Biden” slogan was discovered on a store sign. The manager of the Sarasota County store told the Herald-Tribune that she was unaware that letters on the large, lit-up sign had been rearranged, hilariously, to read “Lets Go Brandon,” proxy for an expletive aimed at President Biden. The sign had previously been advertising COVID vaccinations, flu shots and job openings. At least one person who was so easily and unnecessarily offended, posted on Twitter that she would not be visiting this Walgreens again, along with the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens.
SARASOTA, FL
WIBX 950

What Does ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Mean? Maybe Not What You Think

He graduated from Coastal Carolina University in 2018 with a degree in communication. But the 28-year-old born in Woodbridge, Virginia may have received more practical advice in the public relations and marketing world thanks to a mistake made by a reporter. Brandon Brown was racing on the Talladega Superspeedway, an...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This House For Sale
Quick Country 96.5

Say What?!? Minnesota’s Favorite Dish Isn’t Tater Tot Hotdish?

I'm not sure who they asked, but this new survey says our iconic tater tot hotdish isn't the most popular dish here in Minnesota. There are just some things that scream Minnesota, right? Like Prince. The Twins and Vikings. Rochester's own Mayo Clinic. The lift bridge in Duluth or the iconic Split Rock Lighthouse on the North Shore. And, even though I'm not a native Minnesotan, I'd go ahead and put tater tot hotdish on that list too.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Amazing Lights at Bluff Valley is 30 Minutes from Rochester & Opens Friday

Lights at Bluff Valley in Zumbro Falls, Minnesota Opens November 5th. The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching! Although we don't have snow yet, some of the biggest displays of Christmas lights have already been busy preparing for the season. One of the biggest in Southeast Minnesota is Light at Bluff Valley and they are excited to say that they are opening on Friday, November 5th, 2021!
ROCHESTER, MN
Business Insider

Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down another pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
