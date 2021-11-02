City of Brandon, MN Goes Viral For ‘Let’s Go’ Sign

(Sarasota, FL) — The manager of a Florida Walgreens is expressing shock, shock mind you, after an “anti-Biden” slogan was discovered on a store sign. The manager of the Sarasota County store told the Herald-Tribune that she was unaware that letters on the large, lit-up sign had been rearranged, hilariously, to read “Lets Go Brandon,” proxy for an expletive aimed at President Biden. The sign had previously been advertising COVID vaccinations, flu shots and job openings. At least one person who was so easily and unnecessarily offended, posted on Twitter that she would not be visiting this Walgreens again, along with the hashtag #BoycottWalgreens.
