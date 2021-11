The surging price of fertilizer is putting pressure on farmers as they look to the next planting season and what crops might they may grow come spring. Prices are two-to-three times higher than normal because of global supply chain problems. Plus, demand is up as farmers who are finishing up harvest prepare to fertilize their fields for next year. Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the spike in prices will affect the choices farmers make for next year’s crop.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO