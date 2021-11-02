How Idaho Winter Sports Could be Cancelled

Marching band competitions tend to showcase the best of the best... See this nearly perfect performance by BSU's marching band at the D-3 Marching Competition. A lot of people talk about Boise State football and yes, they're incredible. Behind every great college football team, however, is an incredible marching band. Here at BSU, we have the Keith Stein Blue Thunder Marching Band, directed by the amazing Dr. Joe Tornello. Dr. Tornello got his masters degree at Virginia Tech and has brought his talents to Boise and this incredible band. As a former band student myself, (middle, high school and college), I can tell you with confidence that Boise State's marching band is one of the best; from their musicianship, to the formations they make on the field, they're just incredible.

