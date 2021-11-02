CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

How Idaho Winter Sports Could be Cancelled

By Kevin Miller
107.9 LITE FM
107.9 LITE FM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They are as crucial to a game as the fans or the players. Some would argue that these individuals are the most important determining factor in any athletic endeavor. These folks don't do it for the pay and rarely, if ever, get a thank you for a job well done. Sports...

liteonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
107.9 LITE FM

Crazy Fight at Boise State Football Game Goes Viral [Video]

On Saturday evening, Boise State's 4-4 football team was in Fresno to attempt what many thought was unrealistic: getting a victory against a nationally ranked Fresno State football team in front of the first sold out game in years. Plot twist: Boise State did just that--in a massive blowout, Boise...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Kellen Moore’s Return to College Football: Boise Fans Are Crying

It's one of the best known fact in the Treasure Valley-- Boise LOVES Kellen Moore and it seems that this town can never get enough of him. For years, Moore led the Boise State Broncos to victory, many times on a stage that the football program simply was not used to winning on. The program was at heights that now, seem out of reach for the immediate future-- his brains for the game and raw skill were unheard of.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Wildly Impressive Video Of BSU Marching Band Performing

Marching band competitions tend to showcase the best of the best... See this nearly perfect performance by BSU's marching band at the D-3 Marching Competition. A lot of people talk about Boise State football and yes, they're incredible. Behind every great college football team, however, is an incredible marching band. Here at BSU, we have the Keith Stein Blue Thunder Marching Band, directed by the amazing Dr. Joe Tornello. Dr. Tornello got his masters degree at Virginia Tech and has brought his talents to Boise and this incredible band. As a former band student myself, (middle, high school and college), I can tell you with confidence that Boise State's marching band is one of the best; from their musicianship, to the formations they make on the field, they're just incredible.
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Sports
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
State
Washington State
Local
Idaho Sports
107.9 LITE FM

107.9 LITE FM

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

107.9 LITE FM plays the best adult contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy